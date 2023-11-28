Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Silutes seniunija, Lithuania

Silute
4
6 properties total found
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Silute, Lithuania
Area 420 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE CREATMENT ADMINISTRATIVE PATALP IN THE COUNCIL, HIGHITY G. 5 WITH SEPARATE 4…
€110,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008 stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
Commercial in Pagryniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 388 m²
Floor 1
CLAIMS BUILDING WITH 18.69 ARS COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARTS IN THE BASIS, NATURAL G. 13 388.29 sq…
€82,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008 stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Silute, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
IN THE CENTRAL BATCH OF THE SOUTH CENTRAL SURVEY LITHUANIAN G. 30 Several separate premises …
€125,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008 stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
Commercial with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Area 1 720 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUILDING-METAL DIRBTUISH WITH EQUIPMENT AND 49.24 ARR COMMERCIAL LAST For sale 1719.…
€500,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008 stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
Commercial in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
Area 664 m²
Floor 1
IN EXCLUDED THE LOCATION OF THE ERDVIRONMENT TIPS. 2, IN THE FILLION 664.10 sq.m. area premi…
€249,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008 stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
Commercial with Furnace heating in Grabupeliai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Grabupeliai, Lithuania
Area 40 000 m²
Floor 1
For sale, the pigmeat business. 24,000 pcs can be grown for sale per year. pigs. About 16,00…
€2,40M
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062720495 tomas.bruzas@capitalrealty.com
