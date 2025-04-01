Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Silavoto seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Silavoto seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercial property 931 m² in Ingavangis, Lithuania
Commercial property 931 m²
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 931 m²
Floor 1
PRODUCTION PREMISES FOR SALE IN PRIENĖ DISTRICT. PREMISES ADAPTABLE FOR GRAIN BUSINESS. Grai…
$144,056
Leave a request
Commercial property 3 340 m² in Mieleisupis, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 340 m²
Mieleisupis, Lithuania
Area 3 340 m²
Floor 1
The premises for sale are adapted for dairy business in Prienai district. 1.8 ha of land and…
$246,953
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 426 m² in Ingavangis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 426 m²
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 1 426 m²
$67,094
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes