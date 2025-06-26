Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Silales rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Silales rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Silale
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Kvedarna, Lithuania
House
Kvedarna, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a large plot in the Breathing House - a great place for your dream hom…
$48,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vingininkai, Lithuania
House
Vingininkai, Lithuania
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
More than the house - this is space for life and activity Just five hundred meters from the…
$132,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Palentinis, Lithuania
House
Palentinis, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with partial finish of Šilalė R. Sav., Palentinis K. - total area - 160 sq.m;…
$45,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Silale, Lithuania
House
Silale, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
A quality and cozy house in Šilalė - for living without compromise! The house of exceptiona…
$298,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Silales rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go