Apartments for sale in Silales rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Silales rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Silale, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silale, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious 3-room apartment with a hall and two balconies in Silale Looking for a spacious, c…
$64,355
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3 room apartment in Silale, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silale, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment in the center of Silale - quiet, functional and with sound insulation The…
$68,161
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