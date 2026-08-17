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Residential properties for sale in Silales rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Silale
5
10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Silale, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silale, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious 3-room apartment with a hall and two balconies in Silale Looking for a spacious, c…
$64,355
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House in Silale, Lithuania
House
Silale, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
Built for yourself, complete to detail - house for those who value quality Lakštingalis Str…
$349,983
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House in Kvedarna, Lithuania
House
Kvedarna, Lithuania
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 2
The house of 6 apartments is sold. The house of K. Jaunius street, Šilale district There is…
$23,186
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Silale, Lithuania
House
Silale, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious two-storey house in Silale - a great place for your family! In Šilalė city, Dievyč…
$63,112
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House in Vingininkai, Lithuania
House
Vingininkai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Military house in Vingininkai: When space becomes an advantage, not a concern A spacious, 2…
$103,665
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House in Burkenai, Lithuania
House
Burkenai, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
INDIVIDUAL LOCATION - HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD AT THE HOUSEHOLD POINT BURKER You're looking for …
$87,875
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Silale, Lithuania
House
Silale, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
A bright and economical house is sold in the center of Šilalė city. House - fully equipped, …
$214,518
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House in Kvedarna, Lithuania
House
Kvedarna, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a large plot in the Breathing House - a great place for your dream hom…
$48,691
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3 room apartment in Silale, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silale, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment in the center of Silale - quiet, functional and with sound insulation The…
$68,161
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House in Palentinis, Lithuania
House
Palentinis, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD WITH PARTS OF APDAILA SILALS R. SAV., PALENTIO K. GENERAL: - total area -…
$45,588
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Property types in Silales rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Silales rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
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