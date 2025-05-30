Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Silales miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Silales miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Silale
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Silale, Lithuania
House
Silale, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
A quality and cozy house in Šilalė - for living without compromise! The house of exceptiona…
$290,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Silales miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go