Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Silales miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Silales miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Soliai, Lithuania
House
Soliai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious two-storey house in Silale - a great place for your family! In Šilalė city, Dievyč…
$70,059
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Silales miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes