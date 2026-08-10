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Houses for sale in Silales kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Burkenai, Lithuania
House
Burkenai, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
INDIVIDUAL LOCATION - HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD AT THE HOUSEHOLD POINT BURKER You're looking for …
$87,875
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House in Vingininkai, Lithuania
House
Vingininkai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Military house in Vingininkai: When space becomes an advantage, not a concern A spacious, 2…
$103,665
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Properties features in Silales kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

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