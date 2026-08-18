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Residential properties for sale in Siauliu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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houses
6
6 properties total found
House in Ginkunai, Lithuania
House
Ginkunai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE 4 MIEGROUS HOUSEHOLDS WITH A MAXIMUM BLOCK OF 24,03 A, COUNTRY OF NORTH MIESTO…
$283,604
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House in Dainos, Lithuania
House
Dainos, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
OF WHICH: QUALIFYING TIER 1 CAPITAL CLASS A + + NAMAS WITH COMPLETION OF APPLICATION, THERAS…
$405,033
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House in Vijoliai, Lithuania
House
Vijoliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
LEBAI GERA PRICES IN THE ROAD OF A RESIDENCE DESTINATION HOUSEHOLD! 100% END! MAKE 8.49 WARS…
$46,372
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House in Raizgiai, Lithuania
House
Raizgiai, Lithuania
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
PRABANNUS CLASS A + HOUSEHOLD WITH THERAY AND COMPLETION OF APPEALS, BAILDAIS AND BUILDING T…
$396,747
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House in Pasvines, Lithuania
House
Pasvines, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SPACE AND SPORTING SODO DISTRIBUTION WITH HOUSEHOLD Looking for peace and nature in…
$65,635
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House in Vijoliai, Lithuania
House
Vijoliai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
QUESTIONALLY DELIVERED IN SPACE FAMILY FOR THE TWO FAMILY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$190,328
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LDV InvestLDV Invest

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