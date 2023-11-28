Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siauliu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

houses
7
8 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Micaiciai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Micaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€17,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Naisiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Naisiai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ SELDED MEA HOUSE WITH…
€65,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Toliociai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Toliociai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
You will be the first hosts! SELECTED NEW STATEMENT QUALITY IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH 8.…
€189,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Kairiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kairiai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
€53,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701 vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
House in Rekyva, Lithuania
House
Rekyva, Lithuania
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 1
NON-INDIST OF THE ADVERTISE 23 KV.M. SODO HOUSE WITH 7.5 ARS SECTION =========
€25,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Drasuciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Drasuciai, Lithuania
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
ERDVUS 252 KV.M TWO HIGH LIVING WITH THE BIG 30 AREA SODU AND Acute BUILDING ========= TAG1>…
€68,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Naisiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Naisiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE HOUSE FOR THE LIGHT RAJ. IN THE RULES, BAGDONGIRIO G.. - House one-storey, fully equip…
€100,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Rekyva, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Rekyva, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
INDICATORY RATIVE SODO HOUSE IN THANK YOU, S/B "ROUTH". Advantages: - Regulation rectangula…
€22,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068488446 rita.kulniene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Siauliu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

