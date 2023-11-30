Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija

Lands for sale in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Sutkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sutkunai, Lithuania
€45,000
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
Ideal place for building your dream house! SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT, HIGHS, IN THE WR…
€20,800
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
A LAND SECTION OF THE MAPH 60 ARA HOUSE ISS. NATURAL IN APSUPTY, NOT IN THE RUNICIAL ECJIC =…
€15,000
Plot of land in Raizgiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raizgiai, Lithuania
GOOD PRICE AND INVESTMENT. ALL HOME VALD SECTION CUSTOMS IS SELECTED./ LESSEL STATES GENERAL…
€58,000
