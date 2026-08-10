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Residential properties for sale in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
4
4 properties total found
House in Raizgiai, Lithuania
House
Raizgiai, Lithuania
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
PRABANNUS CLASS A + HOUSEHOLD WITH THERAY AND COMPLETION OF APPEALS, BAILDAIS AND BUILDING T…
$396,747
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House in Dainos, Lithuania
House
Dainos, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
OF WHICH: QUALIFYING TIER 1 CAPITAL CLASS A + + NAMAS WITH COMPLETION OF APPLICATION, THERAS…
$405,033
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House in Vijoliai, Lithuania
House
Vijoliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
LEBAI GERA PRICES IN THE ROAD OF A RESIDENCE DESTINATION HOUSEHOLD! 100% END! MAKE 8.49 WARS…
$46,372
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Vijoliai, Lithuania
House
Vijoliai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
QUESTIONALLY DELIVERED IN SPACE FAMILY FOR THE TWO FAMILY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$190,328
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Properties features in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

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