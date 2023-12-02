Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

houses
3
3 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Toliociai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Toliociai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
You will be the first hosts! SELECTED NEW STATEMENT QUALITY IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH 8.…
€189,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Rekyva, Lithuania
House
Rekyva, Lithuania
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 1
NON-INDIST OF THE ADVERTISE 23 KV.M. SODO HOUSE WITH 7.5 ARS SECTION =========
€25,500
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Rekyva, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Rekyva, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
INDICATORY RATIVE SODO HOUSE IN THANK YOU, S/B "ROUTH". Advantages: - Regulation rectangula…
€22,900
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

