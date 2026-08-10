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Houses for sale in Šeštokai eldership, Lithuania

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House in Naujoji Kirsna, Lithuania
House
Naujoji Kirsna, Lithuania
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS IN NEW CIRCUMSTANCES IN THE PRICE OF A STATE SUPPORT! House of sto…
$49,810
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