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Residential properties for sale in Serksnenu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Serksnenai, Lithuania
House
Serksnenai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD RESIDENCE TO BE PROHIBITED The dowry village, in a quiet and orderly environment, …
$197,082
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