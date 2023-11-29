Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Seredziaus seniunija, Lithuania

House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Klausuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
A quality-built farmer's homestead with farm buildings for sale is 45 km. road from Kaunas. …
€75,000
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Merontiskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Merontiskiai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a cozy and wonderful place, next to Belveder Manor, a spacious house is sold, away from t…
€109,000
House with central heating in Klausuciai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
For a century, the recent questionaries sell orderly exclusive leaching homestead. The plot …
€59,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Klausuciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
€19,900
Properties features in Seredziaus seniunija, Lithuania

