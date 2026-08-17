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Residential properties for sale in Senuju Traku seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
4
4 properties total found
House in Sventininkai, Lithuania
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
_ _ _ _ _ _ SALE OF 8 CARBON NAM WITH ERDVIA TERASA TERASA e.M SETTLEMENT BETWEEN FIRST AND …
$460,646
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House in Antaniskes, Lithuania
House
Antaniskes, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE DIFFERENT INDIVIDUALS, THE HOUSEHOLD OF THE TWO GROWTH HOUSEHOLD ALL THE COUNTRY VILNIU…
$558,347
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House in Pilialaukis, Lithuania
House
Pilialaukis, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
"Trakai Valley" - Your family city! The new 150 home village has established its own park wi…
$352,195
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE YAUKUS AND SPACE 4 CASTLE NAMAS! HOUSEHOLD YELLOW PRIVATE SPREADS, PRACTICES AND NATURA…
$461,678
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Properties features in Senuju Traku seniunija, Lithuania

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