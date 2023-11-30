Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Senuju Traku seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Sventininkai, Lithuania
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
€152,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Senieji Trakai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Senieji Trakai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Pilialaukis, Lithuania
House
Pilialaukis, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€168,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Senuju Traku seniunija, Lithuania

