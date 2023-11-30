Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€70,000
Plot of land in Truseliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Truseliai, Lithuania
THE PROPERTY ISSUED IN THE PROPERTY 11th century. HOME MANAGEMENT -------------------------…
€18,000
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
In the Klaipeda area, plots for house building are sold in the village of Radai. For those w…
€15,000
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE ----------------------------------------------------------------…
€65,000
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE ----------------------------------------------------------------…
€65,000
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
A 1.9-hectare array of plots of total area is issued to form 15 plots of home estate. ------…
€99,000
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). Plot fo…
€19,440
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). Plot fo…
€15,556
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Area 900 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). 7 lots …
€17,500
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, land for sale. 2 plots with the area of 1,0…
€50,000
Plot of land in Jakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Budrikai village, Švepelių street (for…
€26,500
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Mazūriškės village, Šventakiemio stree…
€23,500
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
43 ARS SECTION IN THE FINDULATED COUNTRY PC ,,RIMI". COMMERCIA, OR MULTIPLE A promising plo…
€129,000
