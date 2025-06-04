Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sendvario seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Truseliai, Lithuania
House
Truseliai, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE YAUKUS, SPREADS, LIGHT OF 6 CAMERA HOUSEHOLDS WITH AUDITS IN TRAVEL, CRUSTACEANS IN RAJ…
$456,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go