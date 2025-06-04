Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sendvario seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House in Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
House
Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT MEET UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES! MODERNUS 364,46 KV. / M. NAMAS IN ONE OF THE LAST CRUDE PL…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE HOUSEHOLD, COUNTRY CRUDE MIESTO If you are looking for a spacious and comforta…
$638,226
Close
House in Truseliai, Lithuania
House
Truseliai, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE YAUKUS, SPREADS, LIGHT OF 6 CAMERA HOUSEHOLDS WITH AUDITS IN TRAVEL, CRUSTACEANS IN RAJ…
$456,577
Close
3 bedroom house in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district (former Memel region), Trušeliai village. Luxury home for sale.…
$373,675
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
A 5-room house for sale in Slangiai, Klaipėda district. ====================================…
$341,906
Close
