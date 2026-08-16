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Residential properties for sale in Semeliskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Aleksandrava, Lithuania
House
Aleksandrava, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Your holiday house on the lake's shore, with a closed private territory with huge windows op…
$108,975
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