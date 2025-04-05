Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Seduvos miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Seduvos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Seduva, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Seduva, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
In the center of Šeduva, 43.45 sq. M. M. A two -room apartment ⋙ Advantages of an apartment…
$9,930
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Seduvos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes