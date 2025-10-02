Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Saugu seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Saugu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Sakuteliai, Lithuania
House
Sakuteliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead Sakūtėlių km, Šilutė district (To Klaipeda center 31 km) = = = = = = = = = = =…
$232,181
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saugu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go