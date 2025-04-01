Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Šatrininkai Eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale of high -quality construction two -dimensional house, one -story stroke K. designed…
$207,260
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Treat yourself to a house surrounded by nature just 12 kilometers from the Old Town of Vilni…
$483,594
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious 1st floor house in Mykoliškės village for sale. There is a possibility to install…
$218,051
House in Satrininkai, Lithuania
House
Satrininkai, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
123 sq. M. m, one -story double house. Homes are blocked only through garages, so the projec…
$208,522
