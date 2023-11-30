Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Šatrininkai Eldership
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

17 properties total found
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€139,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€175,000
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Strategically comfortable location K.Shakenio g. A two-storey cottage is sold in a juvenile.…
€249,991
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Quality and modern A+ class, 110 sqm partial finishing two-dimensional house with a 5.5 a p…
€185,000
House with balcony in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
YOUTH, FULL APPLICATION HOUSE COUNTRY FOREST. Functional one-storey house. On the ground f…
€75,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
THE SPRISE OF THE SAMILY REGIONAL PARK 178 KV.M - A SPECIAL BUILDING WITH 46 KV.M WARRES AND…
€138,000
House with paved road in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASS 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH TERASA, NEW FULL! ------------------------------------------------…
€189,000
House with garage in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House with garage
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERVDUS HOUSE FOR PATOGICAL FAMILY LIFE IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE FORESTIGATION IN THE …
€229,000
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
€228,900
House in Veliucionys, Lithuania
House
Veliucionys, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
PARTICIPANT APDAILS 100 KV. M BUTAS IN THE TWO WE ARE IN THE WILLION, K. JAKUBBED IN THE GAT…
€170,000
House with garage, with paved road in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
QUALITY STATEMENT TWO HOUSE, ONE HIGH SOME. Designed outdoor terrace (oriented to the sunny …
€190,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIVEN-HANDS OR CALUES? WE HAVE Y…
€529,000
House with balcony in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
YOU, FULL APPLICATION HOUSE COUNTRY FOREST. Functional one-story with attic house. On the g…
€119,000
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERN A++ CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOME IN THE CITY ! Get involved in the newly developed closed 16…
€330,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalniskes, Lithuania
Area 1 472 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,10M
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
€649,000
House with Furnace heating in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING tidy apartment with 14.23 a part of the plot ( currently available for divestiture) …
€70,000
