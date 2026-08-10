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Residential properties for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

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houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Grigaiciai, Lithuania
House
Grigaiciai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBSIDIARIES SUBMITTED FOR THE QUALITY OF FARM ALLOCATION A + CLASS HOUSEHOLDS! It is a per…
$139,116
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House in Grigaiciai, Lithuania
House
Grigaiciai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
3-room house in hills for sale in a bright and neat place! The total area of the house is 66…
$105,675
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW CONSTRUCTION DUTY IN VILNIUM, VERTICAL G. - CHECK AND HEAT CHECK CHECK! PRINCIPLES: • M…
$291,990
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