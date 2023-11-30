Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Šatrininkai Eldership

Residential properties for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

apartments
5
houses
17
22 properties total found
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€139,500
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
€48,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€175,000
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Apartment door from steel in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Apartment door from steel
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale with terrace in Pilate, Platiniškis g. Individual cost-effective heating.…
€128,000
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Strategically comfortable location K.Shakenio g. A two-storey cottage is sold in a juvenile.…
€249,991
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Quality and modern A+ class, 110 sqm partial finishing two-dimensional house with a 5.5 a p…
€185,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity in Karklenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity
Karklenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully equipped apartment for sale Smoke g. 3, In Vilnius. The apartment is sold with all fur…
€59,000
House with balcony in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
YOUTH, FULL APPLICATION HOUSE COUNTRY FOREST. Functional one-storey house. On the ground f…
€75,000
1 room apartment with Partial finish, with Local electricity, with Construction: Wooden in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Partial finish, with Local electricity, with Construction: Wooden
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, KOJELAVIOUS GATVISE 28.96 m² BUTAS. The apartment will suit people who…
€22,500
House with garage, with gas heating in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
THE SPRISE OF THE SAMILY REGIONAL PARK 178 KV.M - A SPECIAL BUILDING WITH 46 KV.M WARRES AND…
€138,000
House with paved road in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASS 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH TERASA, NEW FULL! ------------------------------------------------…
€189,000
House with garage in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House with garage
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERVDUS HOUSE FOR PATOGICAL FAMILY LIFE IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE FORESTIGATION IN THE …
€229,000
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
€228,900
House in Veliucionys, Lithuania
House
Veliucionys, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
PARTICIPANT APDAILS 100 KV. M BUTAS IN THE TWO WE ARE IN THE WILLION, K. JAKUBBED IN THE GAT…
€170,000
House with garage, with paved road in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
QUALITY STATEMENT TWO HOUSE, ONE HIGH SOME. Designed outdoor terrace (oriented to the sunny …
€190,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIVEN-HANDS OR CALUES? WE HAVE Y…
€529,000
House with balcony in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
YOU, FULL APPLICATION HOUSE COUNTRY FOREST. Functional one-story with attic house. On the g…
€119,000
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERN A++ CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOME IN THE CITY ! Get involved in the newly developed closed 16…
€330,000
4 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
75.44 sq.m. apartment with 15 sq.m. I WILL also have a part of the 2.54 a plot ( can make a …
€70,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalniskes, Lithuania
Area 1 472 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,10M
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
€649,000
House with Furnace heating in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING tidy apartment with 14.23 a part of the plot ( currently available for divestiture) …
€70,000
Properties features in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

