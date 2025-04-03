Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sariu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sariu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Matusonys, Lithuania
House
Matusonys, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
In Švenčionys district, Matusoniai village sells a neat homestead. The homestead owns a plot…
$32,717
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sariu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes