Lands for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

Plot of land in Slienava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
With the help of four household plots in Wind /Money g. In Šlienava ------------------------…
€9,999
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Slienava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
Residential plots for sale in a plot of plots in Shirvinėlės k., In the sirvinas. SPECIAL O…
€8,500
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Dubravai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dubravai, Lithuania
€25,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Slienava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
IN THE PUTION PLACE, the ERDUS SECTION ISS FOR YOUR HOME DUBRAVS K.! In a great location, a…
€20,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Gervenupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Just outside Kaunas lagoon, a 10-acre plot with a small house is sold in a quiet community o…
€20,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Girionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Girionys, Lithuania
START YOUR SEAVY HOME PROJECT IN THE BESIFORMUAL HOME TIME - YOUTH CITY! -------------------…
€33,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Samylai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Samylai, Lithuania
For sale g.ū. destination plot. The plot would be very well suited for the installation of a…
€15,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Samylai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Samylai, Lithuania
For sale ž.neur. destination plot. The plot is found next to an electrical transformer, very…
€5,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Plot of land in Gervenupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gervenupis, Lithuania
FOR SALE OF THE BODY MARS OF THE BODY 40 AR TERRITORY WITH BUILDING IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF …
€49,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
