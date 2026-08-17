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Houses for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

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6 properties total found
House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
!!!!! Only 10 KM FROM THE CAUNO, SENT 9,46 A SODA WITH THE BASIC NAMLE!! -------------------…
$55,364
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House in Samylai, Lithuania
House
Samylai, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you looking for a haven of peace and nature near the Kaunas Lagoon? ?? A 9.39-acre agric…
$64,805
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House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD WITH INSTALLATED FIRST AND SEPARATE VASARNAMIS PARK OF THE FIRST WEST…
$117,736
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House in Dubravai, Lithuania
House
Dubravai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy garden house with sauna in enclosed area - Dubrav, Kaunas district Looking for a place…
$61,124
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House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUR YOUR, ECONOMIC, NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD GOOD K.! A great, quiet place for sale is a…
$118,071
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House in Slienava, Lithuania
House
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR SODE IN THE LESS. A newly built log house is ideal for cozy summer or permanent li…
$64,715
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