Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Samylu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Slienava, Lithuania
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PROPERTY OF THE PROPERTY, NEVERONMENT IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, NOT LANDED FOR THE FORES…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
COUNTRY FOR FOREST AND SODO MUNIC MATERIAL SODO! YOUR POILSIAN IN THE MANUFACTURING! _______…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dubravai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dubravai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE STOPER OF THE PROPERTY R. IN PLACE -PILLION, YOU ARE. 1 SELDING QUALITY EQUIPMENT (10…
€114,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Laumenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Laumenai, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE IMAGE, CIRC G., KAUNE ADVANTAGE: • Very quiet place; • Next to Vais…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Slienava, Lithuania
House with central heating
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
HOME PART OF THE HOME IN THE UNIONAL LIFE, IN THE CARTON - FOR EXPLANATORY AND RAMES FOR ENV…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir