Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Salcininku seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Salcininku seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
uta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€107,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
uta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
The cozy town of White Voke is home to a spacious 3-room apartment for life-seeking in a qui…
€46,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Salcininku seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir