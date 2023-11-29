Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Marazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marazai, Lithuania
€9,500
Plot of land in uta, Lithuania
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€12,000
Plot of land in Zagarine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zagarine, Lithuania
A GOOD 12.86 a commercial plot with STATES FOR the construction of a commercial destination …
€26,999
Plot of land in Senieji Maceliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senieji Maceliai, Lithuania
In a cozy location, the Proponents r. self., Old Macel k. a array of land bordering the tota…
€15,000
Plot of land in Vaisutkiemis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaisutkiemis, Lithuania
42 ARO SKLYPAS + 71.02 KV.M LIVING HOUSE WITH 2 OVERAL BUILDING AND, GREEN G. 24, PURVENU R.…
€27,000
Plot of land in uta, Lithuania
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
SOURCES R. WORLD K. A PERMINENT OF THE 220 ARA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES WITH REGISTRATED LIVING …
€11,700
Plot of land in Tabariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tabariskes, Lithuania
WE HAVE TO BE NATURAL IN THE CAMPELY, BEFORE THE MEMBERS" HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION OF THE HOU…
€27,000
Plot of land in Riliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Riliskiai, Lithuania
In a beautiful location in the Šalčių district, a 11-hectare plot is sold near Calsninka. G…
€45,000
Plot of land in Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
€17,957
Plot of land in Pamaraziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamaraziai, Lithuania
€65,930
