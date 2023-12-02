Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy, bright and economical house for sale in Shakia, with all furniture and household appli…
€79,900
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€53,000
House with Furnace heating in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
€11,000
House with Furnace heating in Silgaliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Silgaliai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€29,700
House with Furnace heating in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with a plot of 18 acres of land and a brick farmhouse in Shakiai. _____ GENER…
€23,000
Properties features in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
