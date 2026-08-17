Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sakiu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Versiai, Lithuania
House
Versiai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD IN THE HOUSEHOLD, THESE RAJONE - €30 000! Looking for a place where you…
$34,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kudirkos Naumiestis, Lithuania
House
Kudirkos Naumiestis, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Good house for sale in Kudirka Naumiestis near the center. ; Great communication with all ed…
$31,804
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Grinaiciai, Lithuania
House
Grinaiciai, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
A large plot with a house is sold in the Šakiai district! Big family, big houses! The obje…
$20,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go