Apartments for sale in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 room apartment in Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment for rent in Gagaudis Taikos str. 70 Shakky Ray. - Looking for a cozy, qui…
$25,394
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