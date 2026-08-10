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Residential properties for sale in Saciu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Rukai, Lithuania
House
Rukai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM - RACK, NATURE AND NATURE OF NATURE! Looking for a place where you can escape fr…
$33,620
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House in Lyksude, Lithuania
House
Lyksude, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
SELL 19 A. PR. MALE WATER ( WITH ENVIRONMENT OF 2HA EARTH ) AND 18 WATER PROCEDURES HA IN AS…
$177,361
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