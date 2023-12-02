Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Rusnes seniunija

Lands for sale in Rusnes seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Rusne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rusne, Lithuania
33.30 AREA HOUSE SOUTH IN THE RUSIND SALE FOR NEMUN (ATMATOS) UPE A plot of 33.30 acres of l…
€85,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
BEFORE the POWER SELLOW OF HA HOME POWER 2.0401 AMENDMENT K. 2,0401 ha of house estate desti…
€89,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Syskrante, Lithuania
Plot of land
Syskrante, Lithuania
SELECTION OF THE HOUSE OF 27.20 ARS + 28.05 AREA AGRICULTURAL FOR NEMUNO (ATMATOS) Amazing n…
€90,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Uostadvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uostadvaris, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE HOUSE OF 61.70 ARS IN THE RUSINESS SALE UOSTADVARIO K. Amazing nature, a place…
€30,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
SELLATION OF THE 50 ARS AGRICULTURAL LAST NEMUN'S RELATED REGIONAL PARK - CHAIRS SOME. 0.20…
€12,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
FOR SALE EARTH FARM PURPOSE IN THE EARTH FURTHER PURPOSE IN THE NEMUN DELHI REGIONAL PARK - …
€11,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION IN THE POWER'S POWER, 2KM. FROM CURRENT MARKES THE LAND SECTION IS IN THE REG…
€25,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir