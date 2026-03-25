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Сommercial property in Rumsiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 74 m² in Juodiskes, Lithuania
Commercial property 74 m²
Juodiskes, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF BUVUSI FERMA IN ROMANIA A spacious 1,5694 ha land plot with buildings in Rumšiškių …
$33,607
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