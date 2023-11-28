Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Rukainiu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rukainiu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Uzudvaris, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
€78,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Zybartonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Zybartonys, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
€187,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Uzudvaris, Lithuania
House with garage
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€208,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Zybartonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Zybartonys, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
€184,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Uzudvaris, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE FRAMEWORK, THE FORESTIGATION IS SELECTED 51.16 KV.M. SODO HOUSE WITH 6 ARS SECTION IN…
€38,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Rukainiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir