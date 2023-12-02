Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Rudiskiu seniunija

Lands for sale in Rudiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
SELDING HOME MANAGEMENTS Trak r. self., Slots, Acute g. 4C; 4D; 4E Are you looking for a pl…
€10,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
PUTIN INVESTMENT! PUTION OFFER FOR NEKILLED TOURT EXAMPLES! Surrounded by nature, a 400 acr…
€169,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
€33,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Markunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markunai, Lithuania
2 km from Outsis. A 1.36-hectare agricultural plot is sold in the village of Markoon. Good a…
€6,100
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Slabada, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slabada, Lithuania
FOOT OFFER! Surrounded by nature, a 22-acre plot is for sale. A perfect, quiet place for y…
€15,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Slabada, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slabada, Lithuania
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, THE LIVAL SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICU…
€42,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Vytautava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vytautava, Lithuania
Surrounded by amazing nature, a 25.46 a HOME VALDOS plot is sold in the VYTAUNAUGIAN village…
€30,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Midaviriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Midaviriai, Lithuania
Massif of 6-house estates for sale in Breast-stricken, Older, Trakai. A very beautiful, quie…
€10,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir