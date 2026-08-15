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Residential properties for sale in Rudiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Lieponys, Lithuania
House
Lieponys, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy and tidy homestead is waiting for its new owners! A fully equipped farmhouse with a p…
$103,178
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