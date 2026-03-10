Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

1 room apartment in Kalviskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kalviskes, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
COLUMNS FOR ONE CAMBAY Apartment for rent with furniture and household appliances (stove, r…
$441
per month
