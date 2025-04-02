Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rudamina Eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Rudamina, Lithuania
House
Rudamina, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
In Rudamina, Aušros G., Selling an individual dwelling house! In a convenient and beautiful …
$289,728
Leave a request
House in Kalviskes, Lithuania
House
Kalviskes, Lithuania
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional offer for those who value a safe neighborhood, developed infrastructure and a qu…
$79,268
Leave a request
House in Kalviskes, Lithuania
House
Kalviskes, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale almost 69 sq. m. garage at Vietinė g. 2, Kalviškių k., Rudaminos sen., Vilnius r. s…
$51,817
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes