  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Rudamina Eldership

Residential properties for sale in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Rudamina, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Rudamina, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
IN RUDAMIN, CASE G., INDIVIDUAL LIVING HOUSE ISSUED! IN THE PATOGY AND THE PROPERTY LOCATIO…
€299,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Nemezele, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Nemezele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
PROCEDURES FOR SALE 3 K. BUAST IN THE PRESIDENT! Quiet residence, cold forest and completely…
€90,000
per month
Properties features in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
