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Residential properties for sale in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

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houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF INOVATISE CONSTRUCTION, SPACE AND ACTIVITY DISTRIBUTED, A + + ENERGY CLASS NAM WITH …
$217,250
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House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF INOVATISE CONSTRUCTION, SPACE AND ACTIVITY DISTRIBUTED, A + + ENERGY CLASS NAM WITH …
$229,057
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House in Sveicarai, Lithuania
House
Sveicarai, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
The house surrounded by peace is for sale! Looking for a place that could be not only your h…
$45,506
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House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
GET IN THE HOUSEHOLD PREMIUM - IN THE COMMON, LIVING AREA, WHICH HAS BEEN EVALUATED A STRENG…
$348,320
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House in Kalviskes, Lithuania
House
Kalviskes, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Almost 69 square meters for sale. m. garage at Vietinė st. 2, Kalviškių village, Rudamina se…
$45,588
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