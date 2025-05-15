Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rozalimas eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rozalimas eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Rozalimas, Lithuania
House
Rozalimas, Lithuania
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF RETURN TO THE NORTH STABILISATION IN LATTER, COUNTRY OF WHEEL Exclusive log homestea…
$503,665
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rozalimas eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go