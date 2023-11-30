Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Roku seniunija, Lithuania

House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Parazeliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Parazeliai, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
A quality construction and a comfortable leaching house for sale for sale, wishing to live i…
€315,000
House with Furnace heating in Rokeliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rokeliai, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
DU HOME FOR ONE PRICE ! Living house for sale with a farm building and 16.84 a.m. home esta…
€165,000
House with gas heating in Vingyte, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Vingyte, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS IN THE COUNCIL!!! PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOM COTEDS SEL…
€189,900
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Rokeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Rokeliai, Lithuania
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
In a quiet, spacious place in Vašvydava, a cozy 185.19 m2 house with 18 acres is sold near P…
€245,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Vingyte, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Vingyte, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€169,900
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Rokeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Rokeliai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
BACK OR, WONTH CHALLENGE, RAMBY - CAN TELL YOUR CASE! MEA BUILDING with BIG KIEM AND TVENKIN…
€79,999
House with garage, with paved road in Rokeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Rokeliai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
___________________________________________________________________________ WE WILL BUILD TH…
€180,000
