Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kamajai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kamajai, Lithuania
A home estate plot with an old house is sold in the town of Kamai. GENERAL INFORMATION: • A…
€5,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokiskis, Lithuania
€4,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Voveryne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Voveryne, Lithuania
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741889 gintaras.jurgaitis@capital.lt
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir