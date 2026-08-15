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Houses for sale in Rokiskio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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Rokiskis
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3 properties total found
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE 5-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE AT 15 J. BASANAVIČIAUS STR., ROKIŠKY! Built in 1982, quiet env…
$101,828
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF 4 CAMERA NAMAS G. ROLLING! 1967, construction, quiet environment and perfect infras…
$52,670
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
$283,867
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