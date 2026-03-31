Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ringaudu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ringaudai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
You dream of housing with your own yard, separate entrance and private parking? You can sett…
$196,416
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go