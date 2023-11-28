Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
18
18 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality, high-end house with the most beautiful plot and views in the Kaunas area is for sal…
€450,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065609624 vita.maciuliene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€440,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068264444 darius.urbonas@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062547218 donatas.razulis@capitalrealty.com
House with alarm system in Bajorai, Lithuania
House with alarm system
Bajorai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€106,950
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
THE COMMPLES OF THE PROPERTY CLASS KOTEDDERS IN THE WILLION, TILLION G. 70 – PATOG IN LIFE I…
€126,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069986608 vismantas.stoskus@capital.lt
House with balcony, with garage, with internet in Sakalai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Sakalai, Lithuania
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
QUALITY TO OPEN THE GERMANENT STANDARDS! HOME VERTINIC WAY TRUSTED EXPERT! KAUNE, Alexoth e…
€369,999
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065501010 ruta.kasiulyniene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Poderiskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
A new building quality-built house is sold in the Kaunas district, Poderias, Silsel Street. …
€399,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595 gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Pypliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING 30a. SODYBA KAUNO RAJ. EXCHANGE SOME. HOUSE IN GOOD LOCATION WHEREAS HOME FROM THE C…
€99,990
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062547218 donatas.razulis@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating, with Stillroom in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House with gas heating, with Stillroom
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
€90,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068282088 agne.kucinskiene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Miriniskiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, INOVATIVE STATES, A+ ENERGY CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL HOUSE BEFOR…
€350,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale part of the house in Marvel, the part of the house owns a large plot of 11.69 a, Ne…
€89,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060311811 ramunas.peciulaitis@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Sakalai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Sakalai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE ALEXOTE!!! ------------------------------------------------ ADVANTAGE: - 7 acres of…
€125,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069986608 vismantas.stoskus@capital.lt
House with gas heating in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
SELL HOUSE IN RINGAUDS WITH BUY AND BASEIN! WE WILL BE, WE EXCEPT THE WAY OF THE COUNCIL, IN…
€495,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063999555 egle.grazenaite@capital.lt
House with paved road in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
=========
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068343633 rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
House with paved road in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
„ BLUE HOME“ – is an individual home project that can accommodate all the benefits of a comf…
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052 lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVUS, INOVATIVE STATES, A+ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
€255,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064007767 lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Sakalai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Sakalai, Lithuania
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Great house, in a quiet, beautiful and natural area GENERAL INFORMATION - Total area – 274…
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating, with Stillroom in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House with gas heating, with Stillroom
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
In Šilainiai, part of the house is sold in a quiet place (42.25 sq.m. on the ground floor. …
€40,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068022124 asta.konopkiene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

