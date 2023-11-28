UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Ringaudu seniunija
Residential properties for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania
houses
18
Clear all
18 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
160 m²
2
Quality, high-end house with the most beautiful plot and views in the Kaunas area is for sal…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065609624
vita.maciuliene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
121 m²
1
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068264444
darius.urbonas@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
74 m²
2
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062547218
donatas.razulis@capitalrealty.com
House with alarm system
Bajorai, Lithuania
71 m²
2
€106,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
73 m²
2
THE COMMPLES OF THE PROPERTY CLASS KOTEDDERS IN THE WILLION, TILLION G. 70 – PATOG IN LIFE I…
€126,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069986608
vismantas.stoskus@capital.lt
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Sakalai, Lithuania
251 m²
1
QUALITY TO OPEN THE GERMANENT STANDARDS! HOME VERTINIC WAY TRUSTED EXPERT! KAUNE, Alexoth e…
€369,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065501010
ruta.kasiulyniene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
462 m²
2
A new building quality-built house is sold in the Kaunas district, Poderias, Silsel Street. …
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595
gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Pypliai, Lithuania
78 m²
1
SELLING 30a. SODYBA KAUNO RAJ. EXCHANGE SOME. HOUSE IN GOOD LOCATION WHEREAS HOME FROM THE C…
€99,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062547218
donatas.razulis@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating, with Stillroom
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
84 m²
1
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068282088
agne.kucinskiene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
139 m²
2
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, INOVATIVE STATES, A+ ENERGY CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL HOUSE BEFOR…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
48 m²
1
For sale part of the house in Marvel, the part of the house owns a large plot of 11.69 a, Ne…
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060311811
ramunas.peciulaitis@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Sakalai, Lithuania
169 m²
2
HOUSE ALEXOTE!!! ------------------------------------------------ ADVANTAGE: - 7 acres of…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069986608
vismantas.stoskus@capital.lt
House with gas heating
Ringaudai, Lithuania
217 m²
2
SELL HOUSE IN RINGAUDS WITH BUY AND BASEIN! WE WILL BE, WE EXCEPT THE WAY OF THE COUNCIL, IN…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063999555
egle.grazenaite@capital.lt
House with paved road
Ringaudai, Lithuania
126 m²
2
=========
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068343633
rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
House with paved road
Ringaudai, Lithuania
126 m²
2
„ BLUE HOME“ – is an individual home project that can accommodate all the benefits of a comf…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052
lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
122 m²
2
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVUS, INOVATIVE STATES, A+ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064007767
lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Sakalai, Lithuania
274 m²
2
Great house, in a quiet, beautiful and natural area GENERAL INFORMATION - Total area – 274…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating, with Stillroom
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
42 m²
1
In Šilainiai, part of the house is sold in a quiet place (42.25 sq.m. on the ground floor. …
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068022124
asta.konopkiene@capitalrealty.com
Properties features in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL