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Residential properties for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
11
11 properties total found
House in Poderiskiai, Lithuania
House
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF ONE HAUTE, A + + ENERGY PERFORMANCE CLASSES, 132,27 KV.M and 8,01 WARS!! NAMO PRINCI…
$277,467
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House in Poderiskiai, Lithuania
House
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEW BUILDING HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD K., DAMBAVOS G.!! STATUS FROM THE HOUSEHOLD, A + + ENERG…
$230,754
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House in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NAMAS IN RINGUMS! -------------------------------------------------- PRINCIPLES: - N…
$305,930
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TekceTekce
House in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT SPREADS AND HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH A SEPARATE FARM BUILDING MAY BE LESS. A spacious 2…
$347,142
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM CONSTRUCTION OF A + + NAMAS KAUNO R., PYP KI, JONINiai G., 2025 (INSTALLATION ~ 95%…
$276,556
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House in Gaizeneliai, Lithuania
House
Gaizeneliai, Lithuania
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a INDIVIDUAL LOGBOOK WITH STRENGTHS BUILDING IN THE CAPACITY OF THE BIRDS. There is…
$450,289
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM CONSTRUCTION OF A + + NAMAS KAUNO R., PYP KI, JONINiai G., 2025 (INSTALLATION ~ 95%…
$276,556
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House in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
QUALITY FURNISHED HOUSE WITH PARTIAL FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES FOR SALE IN GARLIAVA…
$449,810
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House in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
LOOKING FOR A LARGE HOUSE IN A QUIET, COZY LOCATION AWAY FROM THE BUSY OF THE CITY? FOR SALE…
$252,726
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House in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE TO THE COMPLETE INSTALLATION, THE 3 CAMBASE ANGLE POINT WITH ANGLE OTHER NEEDS. OCCUPAT…
$246,480
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House in Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NAMAS IN RNGAUJUS 186,98 sqm. HEAT: LIGHT. REPEATED STOP, INSTALLATED FIRST. Automat…
$279,344
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