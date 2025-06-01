Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rietavo miesto seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rietavo miesto seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Rietavas, Lithuania
House
Rietavas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN THE ERDANT SLAUGHTER COUNTRY OF BARTKUŠKIO! Looking for a place that co…
$158,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rietavo miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go