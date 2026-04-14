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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 283 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 283 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Floor 1
$2,461
per month
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Commercial property 139 m² in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,855
per month
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Commercial property 80 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
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Commercial property 212 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 212 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
LOWER OF 188,50 Kv.M. STORAGE AND 22 Kv.M. BIURAS TOYS IN TALL G., RED, VILNIUS RAJ CAPITAL …
$1,825
per month
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