Lands for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Juodkenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juodkenai, Lithuania
DUPDATE DU SKLYPES GIRKALN OEN. RASE R.!!! ------------------------------------------------ …
€36,000
Plot of land in Aukstkeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstkeliai, Lithuania
SECTION 28 A is payable ------------------------------------------ For sale on the main str…
€11,000
Plot of land in Aukstkeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstkeliai, Lithuania
RASE RAJ. YLIOS K. SELDING SUMMARY OF HOME, AGRICULTURAL AND LAND DISTRIBUTION The plots are…
€18,000
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
IN THE RASE RASE OF NORGETS, 28A HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH EQUIPMENT FOR PAMATAIS AND HOM…
€16,500
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
IN THE RACE CITY IN THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CARD, THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE 12A HOUSE MANAGEMENT I…
€21,500
Plot of land in Paraseinys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paraseinys, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 30 A HOME MANAGEMENT IN RASEIN, VILLION G. ----------------------------- Interest…
€17,000
Plot of land in Juciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juciai, Lithuania
Plot for sale in Raseiniai district in Jutė village. The plot borders the Guynia Pond. Area …
€25,000
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 30A HOME MANAGEMENT IN STRATEGIC GOOD LOCATION IN THE RASE CITY, STONES IN THE BAT…
€24,000
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 30A HOME MANAGEMENT IN STRATEGIC GOOD LOCATION IN THE RASE CITY, STONES IN THE BAT…
€24,000
Plot of land in Baukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baukiai, Lithuania
NEEILIC OPPORTUNITY SIGN a SKLYP BEFORE DUBYSIS ROUSE !!! SELLING 1.1 ADJUSTAR AGRICULTURAL…
€9,999
Plot of land in Breckiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Breckiai, Lithuania
The lake is located in Lithuania, Kelme self-government, Dubisa pool. The total area of t…
€419,200
Plot of land in Vidukle, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vidukle, Lithuania
€32,000
