Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Ariogala
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Milašaitis, Raseiniai district House for sale with 28A plot! Quiet place! -----------------…
$45,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Ariogala, Lithuania
House
Ariogala, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
238.15 sq.m. House with 14.75 a. plot Parko St., Ariogala, Raseiniai district House: ; Ad…
$119,414
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go